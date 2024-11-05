Speaker Berri meets with Secretary-General of IFRC to discuss humanitarian conditions in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-05 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Speaker Berri meets with Secretary-General of IFRC to discuss humanitarian conditions in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Speaker Berri meets with Secretary-General of IFRC to discuss humanitarian conditions in Lebanon

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri met with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain, and his accompanying delegation at the second presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh.

The meeting was also attended by the President of the Lebanese Red Cross, Antoine Zoghbi, along with a delegation from the association.

They discussed general matters, with a focus on humanitarian issues, the situation of displaced persons, and the current programs of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. 

The discussions also included the launch of an international campaign to support the Lebanese Red Cross.

Zoghbi stated, "The Secretary-General's visit today is a significant show of support for Lebanon. Our visit is to inform the Speaker that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is supporting all Lebanese people and the Lebanese Red Cross and brief him on the international campaign we are launching to assist the Lebanese Red Cross."

Jagan said, "I am visiting Lebanon to work with the Lebanese Red Cross by strengthening, enhancing, and increasing humanitarian activities and expanding the operations of the International Red Cross in case we encounter more complex situations."

He added, "I just finished my meeting with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, who assured us of his full support and that there will be comprehensive backing for the work of the International Red Cross and its activities. The International Red Cross enjoys the full trust of the Lebanese people and has access to all areas across Lebanon, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it."

He emphasized that the International Red Cross has been primarily focused on ensuring medical aid, securing blood supplies, providing first aid, and delivering services to displaced persons in their homes, "Today, we are launching this initiative, which I am part of, to reaffirm our commitment to the Lebanese Red Cross that we will remain here as long as there is a need for our presence."

Berri also received Turkey's Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Barış Ulusoy, in a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon. 

The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss general conditions and the latest political and field developments in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament Speaker

Nabih Berri

IFRC

Red Cross

Humanitarian

Situation

LBCI Next
Avichay Adraee calls on South Lebanon residents to avoid traveling south and returning to homes or olive fields
Israeli army reports Hezbollah launches 90 rockets from Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Parliament Speaker Berri discusses Lebanon's situation with US Secretary of State Blinken

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with French Foreign Minister to discuss Israeli aggression on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-04

King Salman Humanitarian Center launches aid project "Kanaf 3" in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Five killed confirmed as Red Cross, ICRC, and UNIFIL locate targeted home in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:09

Israeli forces target Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria’s Al Qusayr region: Israel's army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

AFP: Israel’s radar-blocking devices may have aided alleged Hezbollah operative’s abduction

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:45

Lebanon's Cabinet schedules Wednesday meeting to address recent developments

LBCI
Middle East News
09:33

Blinken discusses Lebanon crisis and armed groups control with Iraqi PM

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:34

Iran says French couple imprisoned since 2022 'in good health'

LBCI
Middle East News
03:46

Egypt considers Israel's ban on UNRWA an 'unacceptable disregard' for the UN

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Lebanon reports 2,968 people killed and 13,319 injured since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Israeli warplanes violently break sound barrier over many regions in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:43

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More