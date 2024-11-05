Speaker Berri meets with Secretary-General of IFRC to discuss humanitarian conditions in Lebanon

Speaker of the Parliament Nabih Berri met with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Jagan Chapagain, and his accompanying delegation at the second presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh.



The meeting was also attended by the President of the Lebanese Red Cross, Antoine Zoghbi, along with a delegation from the association.



They discussed general matters, with a focus on humanitarian issues, the situation of displaced persons, and the current programs of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.



The discussions also included the launch of an international campaign to support the Lebanese Red Cross.



Zoghbi stated, "The Secretary-General's visit today is a significant show of support for Lebanon. Our visit is to inform the Speaker that the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies is supporting all Lebanese people and the Lebanese Red Cross and brief him on the international campaign we are launching to assist the Lebanese Red Cross."



Jagan said, "I am visiting Lebanon to work with the Lebanese Red Cross by strengthening, enhancing, and increasing humanitarian activities and expanding the operations of the International Red Cross in case we encounter more complex situations."



He added, "I just finished my meeting with the Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, who assured us of his full support and that there will be comprehensive backing for the work of the International Red Cross and its activities. The International Red Cross enjoys the full trust of the Lebanese people and has access to all areas across Lebanon, ensuring that aid reaches those who need it."



He emphasized that the International Red Cross has been primarily focused on ensuring medical aid, securing blood supplies, providing first aid, and delivering services to displaced persons in their homes, "Today, we are launching this initiative, which I am part of, to reaffirm our commitment to the Lebanese Red Cross that we will remain here as long as there is a need for our presence."



Berri also received Turkey's Ambassador to Lebanon, Ali Barış Ulusoy, in a farewell visit marking the end of his diplomatic mission in Lebanon.



The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss general conditions and the latest political and field developments in light of the escalating Israeli aggression on Lebanon.