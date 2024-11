Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

The Israeli army alleged that its forces conducted a raid on a site it claims was used as "a Hezbollah training school" in South Lebanon.



According to Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee, the facility, located approximately 200 meters from a UNIFIL base, was allegedly used for training, weapon storage, and preparing rocket launchers aimed at Israeli towns.



"This raid was part of ongoing operations by Israel's 91st Division and the 9th Reserve Brigade, which have been active in southern Lebanon in recent weeks," he added.



Israeli forces claimed to uncover and destroy underground infrastructure linked to Hezbollah, seize weaponry, and collect materials that allegedly included manuals on Hezbollah combat tactics, maps of Israel, and information on Israeli military vehicles.



The army asserted that the site was dismantled and weapons were confiscated as part of broader efforts to neutralize what it describes as "Hezbollah’s operational infrastructure in the area."

#عاجل قوات جيش الدفاع تداهم مدرسة لحزب الله لتعليم الأنشطة الأرهابية في جنوب لبنان والتي تقع على بعد حوالي 200 متر من قاعدة اليونيفيل



— افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 8, 2024