News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09 | 02:19
High views
Share
Share
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
min
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
On Saturday, a fire erupted near the Ras Beirut neighborhood, with video footage showing thick black smoke billowing across the area.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Fire
Ras Beirut
Next
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:27
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement
World News
07:27
Cycling great Cavendish announces retirement
0
Lebanon News
06:46
Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
Lebanon News
06:46
Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,552
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:55
Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 43,552
0
World News
05:30
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
World News
05:30
Dutch government investigating possible missed warnings from Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:46
Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
Lebanon News
06:46
Updated toll of airstrikes on South Lebanon’s Tyre: Seven killed and 46 injured
0
Lebanon News
03:07
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
Lebanon News
03:07
Israel's army claims airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Middle East News
17:30
Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon
Middle East News
17:30
Israeli military claims interception of drone coming from Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Raymond Khattar: No Israeli threats reported against Civil Defense centers in Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Raymond Khattar: No Israeli threats reported against Civil Defense centers in Mount Lebanon
0
World News
2024-08-15
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
World News
2024-08-15
US imposes sanctions targeting Houthi, Hezbollah trade: Treasury Dept
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
Lebanon News
2024-10-30
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
Israeli army claims airstrikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut's southern suburbs
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Lebanon News
2024-11-03
Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:03
Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
14:21
Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
14:21
Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
14:58
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
02:43
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Possible ceasefire agreement in few weeks with Lebanon: Northern Israeli residents prepare for return
6
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
Lebanon News
16:27
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
7
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
Lebanon News
16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
8
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
02:19
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More