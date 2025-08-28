News
UN budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
News Bulletin Reports
28-08-2025
UN budget cut by Washington threatens peacekeeping, Lebanon’s UNIFIL at risk
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
The United States contributes 30% of the United Nations budget, and its recent decision to withhold this contribution is expected to negatively impact U.N. operations worldwide, including the work of UNIFIL in Lebanon.
UNIFIL’s most recent budget was $552.8 million. While approved on paper, it has not yet been fully funded, according to sources within the international force.
Diplomatic sources described the U.N. Security Council decision as a continuation of steps Washington began after the ceasefire agreement in November 2024, when the U.S. entrusted implementation to the monitoring committee with final authority.
The move effectively removes South Lebanon from European, particularly French, influence, given France’s ongoing political presence in Lebanon and the region and concerns over losing it.
The end of certain UNIFIL functions, including the role of French units within the international force, could also affect other operations, such as Total’s involvement in gas and oil exploration.
Sources said the decision is also linked to efforts to consolidate weapons under state control and enforce this through the Lebanese Army, especially after the discovery of Hezbollah tunnels mere meters from UNIFIL positions along the Blue Line.
While the U.S. may provide compensation to the Lebanese Army for UNIFIL’s reduced presence, the drawdown of UNIFIL personnel, currently around 10,000, will begin immediately, starting with the naval forces, which are the most costly to maintain.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
US
Lebanon
Fund
UN
UNIFIL
