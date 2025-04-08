Sources informed LBCI that Beirut's First Investigative Judge Bilal Halawi ordered the arrest of Karim Salam, the brother of former Economy Minister Amin Salam, in connection with a case tied to Fadi Tamim, the former minister's adviser, who has already been convicted.



The arrest was carried out in person, and Judge Halawi has summoned several witnesses to testify as part of the ongoing investigation.



It is worth noting that this case is separate from the embezzlement investigation currently being conducted by the Information Branch.