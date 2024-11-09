News
Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson
2024-11-09 | 10:16
Israel's army claims discovery of Hezbollah equipment, destruction of underground infrastructure in Shebaa: Spokesperson
The Israeli army, on Saturday, claimed that it found equipment left behind by Hezbollah operatives in the Shebaa area and destroyed underground infrastructure.
"Over the past week, the 810th Brigade, along with the specialized Alpinist Unit and brigade battalions, conducted targeted raids" near the outskirts of the targeted area, the Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said in a post on X.
"These raids aimed to locate and destroy infrastructure used for launching rockets, as well as enemy combat and reconnaissance equipment in the rugged mountainous terrain," he noted.
"During the operation, the unit found and destroyed underground infrastructure, rocket shells, weapons stockpiles, and other military infrastructure associated with Hezbollah."
He further claimed that the brigade intensified operations near the outskirts of "Kfar Shebaa," an area reportedly used to launch multiple attacks on the Golan Heights. These included a drone strike on a soccer field in Majdal Shams, which resulted in child casualties, along with other attacks across the region.
