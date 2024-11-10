Israeli warplanes strike house in Al Laqees neighborhood, Baalbek: NNA

Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 04:21
Israeli warplanes strike house in Al Laqees neighborhood, Baalbek: NNA
Israeli warplanes strike house in Al Laqees neighborhood, Baalbek: NNA

According to the National News Agency, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on Sunday on a house in the Al-Laqees neighborhood of Baalbek.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Baalbek

Israel

Warplanes

Strike

House

