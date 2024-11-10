News
23 bodies recovered from rubble of targeted house in Almat, Jbeil district
Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 06:30
23 bodies recovered from rubble of targeted house in Almat, Jbeil district
Rescue teams have recovered the bodies of 23 people from the rubble of a house targeted in Almat, Jbeil district while efforts continue to search for additional victims.
Six injured individuals who were near the building at the time of the attack were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
