Hezbollah strikes Israeli forces in Kfarkela, Maroun El Ras in South Lebanon

In a statement, Hezbollah said it targeted an Israeli military bulldozer near the border wall in the town of Kfarkela, which was demolishing houses. The group announced its destruction, resulting in the death and injury of its crew members and causing additional casualties among nearby soldiers.



Hezbollah also reported launching a rocket strike on an Israeli military gathering on the eastern outskirts of the town of Maroun El Ras, saying the attack inflicted further casualties.



Additionally, Hezbollah stated it had fired a guided missile at a house where Israeli soldiers were allegedly positioned near the Kfarkela border wall, as the attack resulted in both fatalities and injuries.