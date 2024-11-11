PM Mikati calls for support to halt Israeli aggression and secure withdrawal from Lebanese territories

Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 06:07
High views
PM Mikati calls for support to halt Israeli aggression and secure withdrawal from Lebanese territories
PM Mikati calls for support to halt Israeli aggression and secure withdrawal from Lebanese territories

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the priority of halting Israeli aggression against Lebanon and reaching a ceasefire. 

He called for "support for Lebanon's stance on the necessity of stopping Israeli aggression and withdrawing from occupied Lebanese territories."

During a series of meetings in Riyadh ahead of the Arab-Islamic Summit scheduled for Monday afternoon, Jordan's King reaffirmed his support for Lebanon during this difficult ordeal, stressing "Jordan's ongoing support for the Lebanese army to enable it to carry out its duties in the south."

Mikati also discussed bilateral relations with Kuwaiti Prime Minister and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who renewed Kuwait's support for Lebanon on all fronts.

Additionally, Mikati expressed gratitude to Iraq for its continued support during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart, who noted that Iraq is preparing to send urgent aid to support Lebanon during this challenging period.

Furthermore, the Malaysian Prime Minister indicated that his country is planning to provide financial assistance to Lebanon to help it through its current difficulties.

