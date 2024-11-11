Red Cross Secretary-General Kettaneh to LBCI: Initial toll of Israel's strike on Akkar kills seven

Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 13:01
High views
Red Cross Secretary-General Kettaneh to LBCI: Initial toll of Israel&#39;s strike on Akkar kills seven
0min
Red Cross Secretary-General Kettaneh to LBCI: Initial toll of Israel's strike on Akkar kills seven

Red Cross Secretary-General Georges Kettaneh tells LBCI that the initial death toll from the Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in Ain Yaaqoub in Akkar, located in northern Lebanon, killed seven people and injured 14 others.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
