Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde

Middle East News
16-04-2025 | 09:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran &#39;not far&#39; from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran 'not far' from nuclear bomb: IAEA chief tells Le Monde

Iran is not far from having an atomic bomb, the head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog was quoted as saying in a Le Monde interview published Wednesday, just hours before a visit to Tehran.

International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said Iran still had a way to go before getting the bomb but added: "They're not far from it, you have to acknowledge."

AFP

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear Bomb

IAEA

Chief

LBCI Next
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Jordan says has foiled attacks by Muslim Brotherhood
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-26

Iran's stock of near-bomb-grade uranium grows sharply: IAEA reports

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-14

IAEA chief sees time running out to revive Iran nuclear deal

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-12

Iran's Khamenei says 'not seeking nuclear weapon'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-06

Iran's president says 'not seeking nuclear weapons'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel's expanding military presence in South Lebanon: Aiming for a buffer zone and shifting regional dynamics

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

President Joseph Aoun in Doha: Talks focus on military support and UN Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-07

The Quintet Committee's involvement in Lebanon's elections: The rescue plan

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-20

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:21

Iraq summons Lebanese Ambassador over President Aoun’s remarks on Popular Mobilization Forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:26

Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Lebanon, causing sonic boom

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:10

Israeli drone kills Hezbollah Radwan Force member in south Lebanon,, military claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:40

MEA's Mohamad El-Hout says new phase for Lebanon brings airport upgrades and push to regulate billboard ads

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:24

Lebanon arrests three Hamas members over rocket attacks on Israel, source tells AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Drone strike kills one, injures another on Wadi al-Hujeir road

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Lebanon's banking secrecy law amendments raise concerns of setback, former financial judge tells LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More