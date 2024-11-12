Israeli army says intercepted drone and rockets fired from Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 07:31
High views
Israeli army says intercepted drone and rockets fired from Lebanon
Israeli army says intercepted drone and rockets fired from Lebanon

The Israeli army announced on Tuesday that it intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon as it headed toward western Galilee. 

Additionally, two rockets launched from Lebanon landed in an open area near Haifa after unsuccessful interception attempts.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Army

Rockets

Lebanon

Drone

