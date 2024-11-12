News
Lebanon’s Berri accuses Israel of 'indiscriminate killing,' asserts Resolution 1701 as path forward
Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 15:42
Lebanon’s Berri accuses Israel of 'indiscriminate killing,' asserts Resolution 1701 as path forward
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri declined to comment on proposed solutions circulating in the media and among politicians, stating that "the only matter on the table is Resolution 1701 and its provisions, which must be implemented and adhered to by both sides, not just Lebanon."
While Berri refrained from addressing ongoing rumors, he noted in an interview with the
Asharq Al-Awsat
newspaper that "the only time guarantees were discussed was during the ceasefire efforts led by a joint U.S.-French call at the Security Council, which was supported by Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia, along with Western nations."
He added, "At that time, Lebanon was asked to agree. Prime Minister Najib Mikati publicly announced approval, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised everyone by rejecting it after initially agreeing."
Berri said Israel now "finds itself in a real predicament after failing to achieve its military objectives, turning instead to indiscriminate killing and destruction without pause."
He praised the role of U.N. peacekeeping forces, referring to the UNIFIL forces, which "have shown commendable resilience in the face of Israeli aggression by refusing to abandon their positions despite repeated attacks."
Berri condemned the Israeli assault on Lebanon, stating it has reached a level of brutality and destruction that "wounds the absent conscience of the world."
He urged an end to the war, describing it as a campaign reduced to killing people and destroying property—an irrational violence that must be halted.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nabih Berri
Resolution 1701
Israel.
