Lebanon’s Berri accuses Israel of 'indiscriminate killing,' asserts Resolution 1701 as path forward

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 15:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Berri accuses Israel of &#39;indiscriminate killing,&#39; asserts Resolution 1701 as path forward
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Berri accuses Israel of 'indiscriminate killing,' asserts Resolution 1701 as path forward

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri declined to comment on proposed solutions circulating in the media and among politicians, stating that "the only matter on the table is Resolution 1701 and its provisions, which must be implemented and adhered to by both sides, not just Lebanon." 

While Berri refrained from addressing ongoing rumors, he noted in an interview with the Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper that "the only time guarantees were discussed was during the ceasefire efforts led by a joint U.S.-French call at the Security Council, which was supported by Arab countries, notably Saudi Arabia, along with Western nations." 

He added, "At that time, Lebanon was asked to agree. Prime Minister Najib Mikati publicly announced approval, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu surprised everyone by rejecting it after initially agreeing."

Berri said Israel now "finds itself in a real predicament after failing to achieve its military objectives, turning instead to indiscriminate killing and destruction without pause." 

He praised the role of U.N. peacekeeping forces, referring to the UNIFIL forces, which "have shown commendable resilience in the face of Israeli aggression by refusing to abandon their positions despite repeated attacks."

Berri condemned the Israeli assault on Lebanon, stating it has reached a level of brutality and destruction that "wounds the absent conscience of the world." 

He urged an end to the war, describing it as a campaign reduced to killing people and destroying property—an irrational violence that must be halted.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nabih Berri

Resolution 1701

Israel.

LBCI Next
Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:55

US says full implementation of Resolution 1701, including Hezbollah disarmament, key to ending Lebanon war

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:53

PM Mikati meets with UN peace chief, reaffirms Lebanon’s commitment to Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

FPM's Gebran Bassil pushes for resolution 1701, says Lebanon must remain neutral in regional conflicts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-11

Lebanon's Interior Minister tells Al Jazeera: Lebanon confirms its acceptance of Resolution 1701

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:41

Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:53

Israeli brigade commander claims many tasks in southern Lebanon remain unfinished

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:20

Updated toll: Israeli airstrike on Lebanon's Joun kills 12, injures eight, health ministry reports

LBCI
World News
17:18

US President-elect Trump chooses real estate tycoon Steven Witkoff as Mideast envoy

LBCI
Middle East News
00:20

Arab and Muslim leaders say Israel must withdraw from occupied territories before 'comprehensive' peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:41

Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More