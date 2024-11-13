Netanyahu tells Biden Administration he aims to end Lebanon war within weeks

Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 03:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Netanyahu tells Biden Administration he aims to end Lebanon war within weeks
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Netanyahu tells Biden Administration he aims to end Lebanon war within weeks

According to Axios, U.S. officials said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu indicated to the Biden administration that he wants to end the war in Lebanon within weeks.

Lebanon News

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu

Biden Administration

War

End

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Israeli strike on Aramoun in Aley kills six and injures 15: Health Ministry
Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports

LBCI
World News
07:49

Trump shows unprecedented support for Israel through his appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

MP Fadlallah says: Netanyahu won't succeed politically where he fails militarily, Lebanon won't yield to Israeli conditions

LBCI
Middle East News
07:10

Egyptian FM says presidential election should follow a national framework free from external influence, yielding a consensus leader

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:04

Seven Israeli soldiers killed in building collapse in South Lebanon village, Israeli media reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

MP Fadlallah says: Netanyahu won't succeed politically where he fails militarily, Lebanon won't yield to Israeli conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:10

Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanese Army during meeting with General Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:43

Trump says Elon Musk to head US 'Government Efficiency' department

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-14

Millions of Israelis seek shelters as sirens sounded across central Israel

LBCI
World News
2024-10-26

Biden says hopes 'this is the end' following Israeli strikes on Iran

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More