Egyptian plane carrying aid and medical supplies arrives at Beirut airport

Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 03:37
Egyptian plane carrying aid and medical supplies arrives at Beirut airport
Egyptian plane carrying aid and medical supplies arrives at Beirut airport

An Egyptian plane carrying medical and humanitarian aid arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday morning as part of the airbridge between the two countries.

