Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

In a post on his X account, Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army spokesperson, claimed targeting Hezbollah field commanders, killing key figures involved in operations in southern Lebanon.



He stated, "In a series of airstrikes earlier in October, Israeli warplanes killed Muhammad Musa Salah, Hezbollah's commander in Khiam. Salah had been responsible for overseeing and executing terrorist plots against Israel, including launching more than 2,500 rockets toward the Golan Heights, Upper Galilee, and northern Israel, as well as targeting Israeli forces operating in southern Lebanon."



He continued, "In a separate strike on Sunday, the Israeli army targeted and killed Ayman Muhammad Nabulsi, the new anti-tank missile commander of Hezbollah's 'Nasser' Unit in Hajir."



Adraee added, "Further precision airstrikes also took out two more senior Hezbollah figures: Hajj Ali Yousef Salah, the head of the Kfar Tebnit compound, and the commander of the Ghajar compound."



He claimed, "These operations represent a significant blow to Hezbollah's ability to plan and execute activities from southern Lebanon against Israel's northern border. The army will continue efforts to neutralize threats to Israeli citizens from Hezbollah's terrorist network."



Adraee concluded, "These operations are part of our ongoing mission to thwart terrorist threats emanating from southern Lebanon and protect Israel's civilians."