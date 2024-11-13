News
MP Fadlallah says: Netanyahu won't succeed politically where he fails militarily, Lebanon won't yield to Israeli conditions
Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 07:38
MP Fadlallah says: Netanyahu won't succeed politically where he fails militarily, Lebanon won't yield to Israeli conditions
Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, confirmed that "Hezbollah is facing Israel with heroism and a flexible strategy dictated by the nature of the battlefield, and to this day, it prevents the occupation from stabilizing on our land."
In a press conference at the Lebanese Parliament, on the 40th day of Hashem Safieddine's killing, he said, "After Israel's exhausted its military efforts and failed in its first ground campaign and in stopping the missiles from reaching its occupied entity, it announced a second phase, but this will not bring it the victory it seeks.''
He added, ''Israel deliberately commits massacres against civilians and harms people in various areas, especially Hezbollah's stronghold, aiming to provoke it. Their only goal is destruction, as the whole world witnesses, which we see daily in Beirut's southern suburbs and other Lebanese areas. Israel intends to force our country to submit to its political terms.''
Fadlallah continued, ''Despite the immense loss at the civil and infrastructural levels, our people have no choice but to continue resisting and standing firm against Israeli barbarity.''
The MP added, ''Netanyahu will not achieve through politics what he failed to accomplish through war, and our country will not succumb to the Israeli conditions. It will not be able to take our land by killing and destruction, nor will we allow it to violate our national sovereignty with its demands and pressure to impose a new reality on Lebanon, particularly in the south."
MP Fadlallah also emphasized that "Hezbollah is fully committed to preserving civil peace and national cohesion, which in itself undermines the objectives of the aggression and the attempts of those scheming against Lebanon. We always look at the positive aspects of national positions and ignore the cheap levels of incitement, intimidation, and the spreading of hatred.''
He stressed, ''What is said here and there will ultimately backfire on those responsible for it, resulting in failure and disappointment after Israel's plan against our country is foiled."
On the issue of displacement, Fadlallah pointed out that "one of Hezbollah's main priorities is to alleviate the burden of displacement," stating: "While we highly appreciate all the national efforts being made, Hezbollah, through its various formations and based on the plans prepared in advance—plans that were under the responsibility of Sayyed Hashem and are being overseen for implementation after being approved by Sayyed Nasrallah—has worked on absorbing the large wave of displacement, whether in shelters or homes.''
''It has taken responsibility for providing most necessities to ensure that the displacement centers can accommodate our people. Hezbollah has worked to ensure a place for every displaced person and has put all of its resources at their disposal on all levels,'' he noted.
''To this day, we have not made public announcements about what we are doing because this is the least we can do for these patient people, and what matters to us is that aid reaches the displaced in the most appropriate way possible. We cooperate with everyone based on national and humanitarian responsibility towards our people," the MP remarked.
