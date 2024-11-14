Ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee, some intercepted: Israeli army reports

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 00:43
High views
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee, some intercepted: Israeli army reports
0min
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee, some intercepted: Israeli army reports

The Israeli army reported that it detected ten rockets launched from Lebanon toward towns in the Upper Galilee. 

According to the Israeli army, several rockets were intercepted.

