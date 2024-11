Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon

In a recent post on X, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed, "During the past week, Israeli Air Force warplanes struck and destroyed more than 140 Hezbollah rocket launchers in southern Lebanon, which were identified as posing an immediate threat to Israel's home front and forces operating in the south.''



He added, "Among the targeted launchers were those used in recent attacks on Israel's western Galilee and central areas over the past few days.''



Adraee stated, "Israeli airstrikes recently killed two Hezbollah operatives, a battalion operations officer and anti-tank unit leader from Hezbollah's Radwan Force. Over the past week, the Israeli army has reported eliminating more than 200 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon through a combination of air and ground attacks.''



The spokesperson concluded, ''These strikes are part of an ongoing Israeli campaign to degrade Hezbollah's ability to launch attacks from southern Lebanon into northern Israeli territory. The Israeli army continues efforts to 'neutralize' threats directed at Israel.''