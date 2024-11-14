Lebanon's Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with Jean-Pierre Lacroix, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, accompanied by Major General Aroldo Lázaro, Head of Mission and Force Commander of UNIFIL, and members of Lacroix's delegation.



Discussions centered on the situation in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL's mission.



Minister Bou Habib expressed Lebanon's gratitude to the United Nations and UNIFIL for their significant role in the region, underscoring the Lebanese government's commitment to fully implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 in parallel.



He reiterated Lebanon's support for close cooperation between the Lebanese Armed Forces and UNIFIL. He confirmed Lebanon's readiness to enhance army deployment south of the Litani River once a ceasefire is in place.



Bou Habib also emphasized Lebanon's opposition to any Israeli attacks targeting U.N. forces, personnel, or bases and condemned attempts to pressure UNIFIL to abandon its positions in violation of its U.N.-mandated mission.



Jean-Pierre Lacroix thanked the Foreign Ministry for its continued support for UNIFIL and stressed the importance of halting hostilities. He confirmed the U.N. and UNIFIL's commitment to facilitating a ceasefire, enforcing Resolution 1701, and finding solutions to the war, in addition to supporting the Lebanese Army's deployment south of the Litani.



Lacroix highlighted the importance of ensuring UNIFIL's safety, referencing a recent unanimous U.N. Security Council statement condemning attacks on UNIFIL and calling for the protection of its personnel. He also emphasized the need for UNIFIL's freedom of movement and monitoring capabilities to effectively fulfill its mandate, expressing hope that a ceasefire would pave the way for lasting peace.