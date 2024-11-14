Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 11:22
High views
LBCI
Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos
2min
Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos

In Washington, Lebanese caretaker Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam met with Massad Boulos, a senior advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump on Middle East affairs and a Lebanese-American businessman. 

Their discussion focused on U.S.-Lebanese cooperation on various issues, emphasizing the importance of establishing peace in the region based on respect for international law and Lebanon's sovereignty over its land, air, sea, and natural resources.

Salam described this moment as a "historic opportunity for Lebanon and the Arab world" to have a strong, credible voice close to the White House, urging Lebanese officials to approach this chance with responsibility and awareness.

Boulos commended Salam's national efforts, confirming that Trump remains committed to a ceasefire in the region and values the Lebanese-American community's support and dedication to their ancestral homeland.

Regarding Lebanese matters, particularly the presidential election, Boulos relayed Trump's perspective that while this is a domestic Lebanese issue, it is crucial to resolve it swiftly and form a new government to support the incoming president's mission to stabilize the country.

Boulos emphasized Trump's belief that achieving lasting peace in the Middle East requires a fair, inclusive approach supported by an economic plan, especially for Palestinians, as economic development is critical to sustaining peace.

He added that Trump has pledged to the Lebanese-American community to work toward lasting peace and prosperity in Lebanon, preventing cycles of conflict and fostering progress for the Lebanese people. 

This includes U.S. support in reconstruction, economic planning, strengthening Lebanon's military and legal institutions, revitalizing the banking sector, and creating job opportunities for Lebanese youth by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.

Salam and Boulos highlighted the ongoing open communication channels between the U.S. administration and the Lebanese government to serve the interests of both nations and their citizens.

