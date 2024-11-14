News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos
Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 11:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Economy Minister discusses US-Lebanon cooperation with Trump advisor Massad Boulos
In Washington, Lebanese caretaker Economy and Trade Minister Amin Salam met with Massad Boulos, a senior advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump on Middle East affairs and a Lebanese-American businessman.
Their discussion focused on U.S.-Lebanese cooperation on various issues, emphasizing the importance of establishing peace in the region based on respect for international law and Lebanon's sovereignty over its land, air, sea, and natural resources.
Salam described this moment as a "historic opportunity for Lebanon and the Arab world" to have a strong, credible voice close to the White House, urging Lebanese officials to approach this chance with responsibility and awareness.
Boulos commended Salam's national efforts, confirming that Trump remains committed to a ceasefire in the region and values the Lebanese-American community's support and dedication to their ancestral homeland.
Regarding Lebanese matters, particularly the presidential election, Boulos relayed Trump's perspective that while this is a domestic Lebanese issue, it is crucial to resolve it swiftly and form a new government to support the incoming president's mission to stabilize the country.
Boulos emphasized Trump's belief that achieving lasting peace in the Middle East requires a fair, inclusive approach supported by an economic plan, especially for Palestinians, as economic development is critical to sustaining peace.
He added that Trump has pledged to the Lebanese-American community to work toward lasting peace and prosperity in Lebanon, preventing cycles of conflict and fostering progress for the Lebanese people.
This includes U.S. support in reconstruction, economic planning, strengthening Lebanon's military and legal institutions, revitalizing the banking sector, and creating job opportunities for Lebanese youth by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises.
Salam and Boulos highlighted the ongoing open communication channels between the U.S. administration and the Lebanese government to serve the interests of both nations and their citizens.
Lebanon News
Lebanese
Economy
Minister
Amin Salam
US
Lebanon
Cooperation
Trump
Advisor
Massad Boulos
Next
Hezbollah announces rocket strikes on Israeli forces near Odaisseh and Sasa
UN Security Council denounces attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Lebanon's Minister of Economy Amin Salam affirms national unity amid crisis and assures sufficient food and fuel supplies
Lebanon News
2024-09-24
Lebanon's Minister of Economy Amin Salam affirms national unity amid crisis and assures sufficient food and fuel supplies
0
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese FM meets UN peacekeeping official to discuss South Lebanon and UNIFIL's role
Lebanon News
08:36
Lebanese FM meets UN peacekeeping official to discuss South Lebanon and UNIFIL's role
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-13
US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'
Lebanon News
2024-11-13
US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Spain's FM discusses with Lebanese counterpart Israeli war with €500,000 in humanitarian aid to Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Lebanon News
15:52
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
14:04
US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon News
13:58
US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:58
US voices 'concerns' over Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
10:10
Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa
Lebanon News
10:10
Hezbollah targets naval base of Stella Maris in Haifa
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-13
Trump’s new team: More support for Israel and tougher stance on Iran
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
3
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
16:35
Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
5
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
6
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
8
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More