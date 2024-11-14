US hands Lebanon draft truce proposal: Two political sources tell Reuters

The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri Thursday to halt fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, two political sources told Reuters, without revealing details.



The U.S. has sought to broker a ceasefire that would end hostilities between its ally Israel and Hezbollah, but efforts have yet to yield a result. Israel launched a stepped-up air and ground campaign in late September after cross-border clashes in parallel with the Gaza war.





Reuters