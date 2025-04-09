Iran welcomes American investments, rejects attempts to change regime

Iran is open to U.S. investments but opposes any attempts at regime change, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday, ahead of rare nuclear talks between the two countries.



Iran and the U.S., which have had no diplomatic relations for four decades, are scheduled to hold discussions in Oman on Saturday about Iran's nuclear program. Washington describes the meeting as a "direct” contact with Iranian officials, while Tehran refers to these talks as “indirect” through an intermediary.



The Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the ultimate decision-maker in Iran, “has no objection to American investors being present in the country,” Masoud Pezeshkian stated during a speech broadcast by state television.



However, “we oppose their erroneous policies, including conspiracies and attempts at regime change,” he emphasized, regarding the U.S.



AFP