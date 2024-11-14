News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel targets Civil Defense center in Douris, Baalbek
Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 14:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel targets Civil Defense center in Douris, Baalbek
On Thursday night, Israeli airstrikes targeted the Civil Defense center in Douris in Baalbek, resulting in unconfirmed casualties and injuries.
The attack destroyed their vehicles and materials and caused extensive damage to the area.
Lebanon News
Israel
Civil Defense
Center
Douris
Baalbek
Next
Former Israeli National Security Council head warns Gaza and Lebanon wars will lead to more army casualties
Iran's Revolutionary Guard pledges continued support for Hezbollah, vows retaliation against Israel
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Lebanon News
15:52
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:52
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
Lebanon News
15:52
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
Lebanon News
15:22
Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris
0
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Lebanon News
15:08
Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:33
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
Lebanon News
12:33
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-20
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
0
Lebanon News
09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
Lebanon News
09:28
Nearly 100,000 homes damaged in year of Hezbollah-Israel fighting in Lebanon: World Bank
0
World News
2024-08-23
Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer
World News
2024-08-23
Chinese President Xi seeks 'common wins' in first talk with UK's Starmer
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
01:37
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
2
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
Lebanon News
12:38
Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning
3
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:24
Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order
4
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
08:40
Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately
5
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
04:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
6
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
02:12
Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning
7
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
12:15
Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately
8
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:26
Israeli army claims targeting over 140 rocket launchers and killing 200 Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More