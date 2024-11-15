News
French court orders release of Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah held since 1984
Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 07:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French court orders release of Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah held since 1984
A French court Friday ordered the release of pro-Palestinian Lebanese militant Georges Ibrahim Abdallah, jailed for 40 years after being convicted over the killing of two foreign diplomats, prosecutors said.
The court said Abdallah, first detained in 1984 and convicted in 1987 over the 1982 murders, would be released on December 6 on the condition that he leaves France, French anti-terror prosecutors said in a statement to AFP, adding that they would appeal.
AFP
Lebanon News
France
Palestine
Lebanon
Georges Ibrahim Abdallah
