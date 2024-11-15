News
Israel's jets breach sound barrier over Lebanon, state media reports
2024-11-15 | 09:13
Lebanon's National News Agency confirmed Friday that Israeli aircraft violated Lebanese airspace, breaking the sound barrier over Beirut in two waves. The barrier was also shattered over several other regions.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
