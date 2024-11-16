Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-16 | 12:23
High views
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon
Israeli media: Military adopts strategy with airstrikes every two hours in Lebanon

Israeli media outlets reported Saturday that the Israeli army has implemented a new offensive policy involving airstrikes in Lebanon every two hours. 

According to the reports, the Israeli security establishment has decided to intensify the frequency of airstrikes as part of a strategy to compel Hezbollah toward a potential settlement. 

This decision comes after the announcement of Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi that military operations against Hezbollah would persist, with a strategy of advancing deeper into Lebanese territory.   

Lebanon News

Israeli

Media

Military

Strategy

Airstrikes

Lebanon

Strike hits south Beirut after Israeli evacuation call: AFPTV
UNIFIL confirms artillery shell strike on its West Sector HQ in Chamaa
LBCI Previous

