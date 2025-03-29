Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls

29-03-2025 | 13:56
Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas&#39; upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls
Palestinian weapons in Lebanon: A key issue in President Abbas' upcoming visit to Beirut amid US calls

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

In a series of interviews with Lebanese and Arab media, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy to the Middle East Morgan Ortagus emphasized the need for the Lebanese government to take action to disarm Hezbollah and other armed factions. 

While she did not specify which factions, her remarks were widely interpreted as a reference to Palestinian groups operating within Lebanon's 12 refugee camps.  

Is the Lebanese government prepared to take such a step?  

Two weeks ago, a Palestinian General Intelligence Service delegation met with Lebanese officials to discuss various security and administrative issues concerning the camps. 

During these discussions, the topic of Palestinian weapons and the possibility of handing them over to Lebanese authorities was raised in anticipation of an upcoming visit to Beirut by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.  

While the Palestinian Authority appears open to disarmament, other factions aligned with Iran and its allies oppose surrendering their weapons. These groups advocate for maintaining an armed presence within the camps to 'defend the resistance.' They argue that weapons should remain available but regulated through the Joint Palestinian Action Committee, which coordinates with Lebanese security agencies.  

A Palestinian official from one of these factions stressed the need for an urgent meeting of all Palestinian groups to establish a unified position. He warned that if an agreement is not reached internally, the Lebanese government might unilaterally implement its own plan, which is reportedly already in motion.  

Lebanese sources informed LBCI that Abbas' visit will focus heavily on the issue of Palestinian weapons. The recent appointment of Ambassador Ramez Dimashkieh as head of the Lebanese-Palestinian Dialogue Committee is seen as a step toward serious negotiations on this matter. 

The Lebanese government is said to be committed to addressing the issue but expects strong resistance from factions outside the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).  

Some factions have attempted to link the debate over arms control to broader social and economic demands for Palestinian refugees in Lebanon. 

However, Lebanese officials insist that these are separate issues.  

Ultimately, disarming Palestinian factions in Lebanon requires a high-level political decision before it can be enforced on the ground. 

Observers note that if Hezbollah—a Lebanese party—is expected to disarm in accordance with U.N. Resolution 1701, then disarming non-Lebanese armed groups should be an even more pressing priority.

