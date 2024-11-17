Israeli airstrikes on Hadath have left widespread devastation. The attacks, which took place early on Sunday morning, targeted multiple locations in Beirut's southern suburbs.



Images shared show extensive damage in the area, with buildings reduced to rubble and structures left in ruins.



Residents in the area reported hearing loud explosions as the strikes hit, followed by plumes of smoke rising from the damaged sites.



This marks the latest in a series of airstrikes by Israel targeting Beirut and other regions in Lebanon in its ongoing military campaign.