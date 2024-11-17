MP Mark Daou emphasized the urgent need for a clear Lebanese decision, stressing the importance of providing a final response and demonstrating the country's ability to implement it.



In an interview with LBCI, he stated, "At the war's end, we must not return to the same mistakes. A serious conversation must take place, and Hezbollah must transform into a political party."



He added, "Hezbollah took the unilateral decision to open the front, and the public has realized that Iran is exploiting the sacrifices of the Lebanese to protect itself."



Daou stressed that "we must return to building the state, preserving sovereignty, and ensuring solidarity between institutions."