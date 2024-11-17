News
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
2024-11-17 | 15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
MP Mark Daou emphasized the urgent need for a clear Lebanese decision, stressing the importance of providing a final response and demonstrating the country's ability to implement it.
In an interview with LBCI, he stated, "At the war's end, we must not return to the same mistakes. A serious conversation must take place, and Hezbollah must transform into a political party."
He added, "Hezbollah took the unilateral decision to open the front, and the public has realized that Iran is exploiting the sacrifices of the Lebanese to protect itself."
Daou stressed that "we must return to building the state, preserving sovereignty, and ensuring solidarity between institutions."
0
Lebanon News
17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
Lebanon News
17:15
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
0
Lebanon News
17:02
Israeli military claims killing of Hezbollah's Media Official Mohammad Afif
Lebanon News
17:02
Israeli military claims killing of Hezbollah's Media Official Mohammad Afif
0
Lebanon News
16:06
Israeli airstrikes kill four in Ras Al Naba'a and two in Mar Elias: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
16:06
Israeli airstrikes kill four in Ras Al Naba'a and two in Mar Elias: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
0
Lebanon News
14:25
Israeli airstrike on Mar Elias Street in Beirut kills two, injures 13: Ministry of Health
Lebanon News
14:25
Israeli airstrike on Mar Elias Street in Beirut kills two, injures 13: Ministry of Health
0
Middle East News
2024-06-23
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
Middle East News
2024-06-23
Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank in Chamaa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank in Chamaa, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-08-15
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
Middle East News
2024-08-15
Israeli settlers in West Bank kill Palestinian: Health ministry
1
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
Variety and Tech
00:37
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark claims crown as Lebanon’s Nada Koussa represents the nation
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
3
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
4
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
5
Lebanon News
06:48
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
06:48
Israeli airstrike in Beirut kills Hezbollah's media chief, Mohammad Afif, reports Reuters
6
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
7
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
00:05
Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Hadath, Borj El Brajneh, and Chiyah residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
8
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
Lebanon News
06:22
Initial reports: Israel strikes Beirut's Ras Al Naba'a area
