Lebanon's Ambassador to UNESCO, Mustapha Adib, explained that a UNESCO session is scheduled for Monday afternoon, comprising 12 member states and chaired by Finland.



In a statement to LBCI, Adib noted that the Ministry of Culture has prepared 34 files to be presented to the committee.



He expressed hope that enhanced protection would be granted to archaeological sites, emphasizing that such immunity ensures these sites are not targeted or used in combat. In case of violations, the offending party would face penalties.



Adib added, "We may proceed to a vote or another scenario, but Lebanon has done what is required."