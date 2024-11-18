News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese government source raises concerns over Israel's self-defense clause in US proposal: Al Jazeera
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 07:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese government source raises concerns over Israel's self-defense clause in US proposal: Al Jazeera
A Lebanese government source told Al Jazeera that American optimism regarding a ceasefire agreement is at its highest level in a year.
The source noted, however, that Lebanon has raised concerns regarding a specific clause in the U.S. draft proposal that grants Israel the right to self-defense.
The Lebanese official explained that the clause concerning Israel's right to self-defense is ambiguous and requires revision. The government believes it should be linked to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the cessation of hostilities in the region.
The source emphasized that Lebanon would not accept any provision in the ceasefire draft that could lead to a change in Resolution 1701.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Government
Concerns
United States
Proposal
Ceasefire
Israel
Self Defense
Resolution 1701
Next
Lebanese basketball star Wael Arakji enters Forbes Middle East 30 Under 30 list for 2024
Culture Minister tells LBCI: Lebanon entrusts UNESCO with safeguarding cultural heritage as founding member of UN
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-15
Deal or no deal: Lebanon's review of ceasefire proposal faces key obstacles as Israeli attacks intensify
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Lebanon’s government prioritizes halting Israeli aggression, implementing Resolution 1701: PM Mikati affirms
Lebanon News
2024-11-15
Lebanon’s government prioritizes halting Israeli aggression, implementing Resolution 1701: PM Mikati affirms
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
Lebanon News
2024-10-09
Hezbollah agreed on Lebanon ceasefire before Israel killed leader: Government source tells AFP
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-09-26
Israel weighs US-French proposal as 21-day ceasefire with Lebanon sparks inner debate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:52
From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'
Variety and Tech
10:52
From science to sports: Meet the Lebanese trailblazers listed on Forbes Middle East's '30 Under 30'
0
Lebanon News
10:32
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:32
Culture Minister: UNESCO grants enhanced protection to 34 archaeological sites in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:18
Final toll: Israeli airstrikes kill seven in Ras Al Naba'a and three others in Mar Elias in Beirut
Lebanon News
10:18
Final toll: Israeli airstrikes kill seven in Ras Al Naba'a and three others in Mar Elias in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
0
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Videos show Hezbollah members injured in pager explosions
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli airstrike on house in Jarjouaa, South Lebanon, kills four
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
2
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
Lebanon News
14:13
Lebanon’s Education Minister announces closure of schools and universities in several areas due to safety concerns
3
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
Lebanon News
12:57
Israeli strike targets Mar Elias, Beirut: NNA (Video)
4
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
5
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
6
Lebanon News
14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
Lebanon News
14:17
Target of Mar Elias attack in Beirut is Hezbollah's head of southern front operations, Israeli Army Radio reports
7
Lebanon News
13:53
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:53
US official claims Biden administration believes Netanyahu hesitant to end war in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More