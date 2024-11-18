A Lebanese government source told Al Jazeera that American optimism regarding a ceasefire agreement is at its highest level in a year.



The source noted, however, that Lebanon has raised concerns regarding a specific clause in the U.S. draft proposal that grants Israel the right to self-defense.



The Lebanese official explained that the clause concerning Israel's right to self-defense is ambiguous and requires revision. The government believes it should be linked to UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which governs the cessation of hostilities in the region.



The source emphasized that Lebanon would not accept any provision in the ceasefire draft that could lead to a change in Resolution 1701.