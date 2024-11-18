Cluster bombing targets Litani River, Israeli airstrike hits Jouaiyya in South Lebanon

2024-11-18 | 08:47
Cluster bombing targets Litani River, Israeli airstrike hits Jouaiyya in South Lebanon
Cluster bombing targets Litani River, Israeli airstrike hits Jouaiyya in South Lebanon

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported Monday that Israeli forces targeted the Litani River stream near the outskirts of Blat in South Lebanon with cluster munitions.  

In a separate incident, an airstrike hit the Al-Baydar neighborhood in the town of Jouaiyya, resulting in multiple injuries.  

Lebanon News

Cluster

Bombing

Target

Litani River

Israeli

Airstrike

Jouaiyya

South Lebanon

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Hezbollah mourns Media Official Mohammad Afif, killed in Israeli airstrike
