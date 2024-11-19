Lebanese Army says Italian aircraft delivers ambulance donated to Lebanon

2024-11-19 | 02:01
Lebanese Army says Italian aircraft delivers ambulance donated to Lebanon
0min
Lebanese Army says Italian aircraft delivers ambulance donated to Lebanon

The Lebanese Army announced on Tuesday that an Italian aircraft arrived at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport on 18/11/2024 carrying an ambulance vehicle donated by the Italian authorities and the Military Technical Committee for Lebanon.  

The handover ceremony was attended by the Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Fabrizio Marcelli, a representative of Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, and committee members.  

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Beirut for ceasefire negotiations
