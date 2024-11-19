Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on southern villages and towns, which have targeted vital facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment, including the building of the El-Buss water station.



This facility is a critical water source for Tyre and its surrounding areas.



The ministry announced that the attack resulted in the killing of employees and the destruction of the station's facilities, along with significant material damage.



The Ministry of Energy and Water described this attack as a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian norms, which mandate the protection of vital and service facilities from any acts of aggression, particularly those providing essential services to civilians, such as water and energy.



The ministry emphasized that targeting water facilities is not only a crime against Lebanon's infrastructure but also a crime against humanity, as it threatens the lives of thousands of civilians in the southern regions by depriving them of their fundamental right to access water.



The ministry called on the international community, humanitarian and human rights organizations, and the United Nations to intervene urgently, pressuring Israel to halt these blatant attacks and ensure the protection of vital infrastructure and civilians.



It also called for holding those responsible for these crimes accountable before the relevant international bodies.