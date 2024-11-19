Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister condemns Israeli attacks on southern villages and vital infrastructure

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Energy and Water Minister condemns Israeli attacks on southern villages and vital infrastructure
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister condemns Israeli attacks on southern villages and vital infrastructure

Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister Walid Fayad condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on southern villages and towns, which have targeted vital facilities belonging to the South Lebanon Water Establishment, including the building of the El-Buss water station. 

This facility is a critical water source for Tyre and its surrounding areas.

The ministry announced that the attack resulted in the killing of employees and the destruction of the station's facilities, along with significant material damage.

The Ministry of Energy and Water described this attack as a flagrant violation of international laws and humanitarian norms, which mandate the protection of vital and service facilities from any acts of aggression, particularly those providing essential services to civilians, such as water and energy.

The ministry emphasized that targeting water facilities is not only a crime against Lebanon's infrastructure but also a crime against humanity, as it threatens the lives of thousands of civilians in the southern regions by depriving them of their fundamental right to access water.

The ministry called on the international community, humanitarian and human rights organizations, and the United Nations to intervene urgently, pressuring Israel to halt these blatant attacks and ensure the protection of vital infrastructure and civilians. 

It also called for holding those responsible for these crimes accountable before the relevant international bodies.

Lebanon News

Israel

Attacks

South Lebanon

Infrastructure

Water Facilities

LBCI Next
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Hezbollah's refusal to Israel's request to strike if ceasefire is violated could jeopardize negotiations, CNN cites Israeli source
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israel's army claims to destroy 'Hezbollah underground infrastructure' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-16

Israeli attacks kill paramedics in South Lebanon: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-13

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:04

Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

South Africa files evidence of genocide by Israel with ICJ: Presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Geagea urges ceasefire amid Lebanon's crisis, calls for new leadership

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-11-08

Partial UN probe of Gaza war dead over 6 months shows 'nearly 70%' women, children

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:44

Israel's strike on Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs kills two: Health Ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More