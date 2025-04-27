Qatar PM sees some progress on Gaza truce

Gaza mediator Qatar said Sunday there was some progress in talks in Doha this week aimed at securing a new truce in the Israel-Hamas war.



Speaking at a news conference, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani reported "a bit of progress," in response to questions about reports of a Thursday meeting in Doha Between Israel's Mossad spy agency chief David Barnea and the Qatari prime minster.





AFP