PM Mikati receives Minister of Economy and UNICEF representative, says US shows clear support for Lebanon

Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the UNICEF representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, at the Grand Serail on Tuesday morning in the presence of the UNICEF Acting Director.



During the meeting, Mikati thanked Beigbeder for the support provided by UNICEF to Lebanon in recent years.



"We discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, particularly the ongoing war and the difficult conditions faced by everyone, especially children. Despite these challenges, we are managing to get more children into schools, which is crucial,'' the Prime Minister stated



All children must return to school, as it is the best way to return to everyday life and receive an education. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Lebanon," Mikati added.



Mikati also met with the Minister of Economy and Trade in the caretaker government, Amin Salam, and briefed him on his recent visit to the United States.



Prime Minister Najib Mikati shared details of his recent discussions with U.S. officials, emphasizing the positive developments that offer hope for Lebanon's future despite the country's difficult circumstances.



He said, "I briefed them on the positive matters that today give some hope for the upcoming phase despite Lebanon's difficult situation. We are still under the management of the Democratic Party regarding U.S. policy, awaiting President Donald Trump's return to the White House on January 20."



Mikati added, "What matters most to me and directly concerns the country is what happens after the ceasefire, the end of the conflict, and the economic and social challenges that follow. These are the key issues post-war.''



He emphasized, ''Through the intensive meetings I had with relevant U.S. agencies and organizations concerned with investment, the economy, and infrastructure projects, I sensed that the new U.S. administration has a strong intention to support Lebanon significantly, provided things progress as we hope.''



He continued, ''Lebanon must seize this unique opportunity given its proximity to the decision-making centers in the United States. The message is clear: the entire region is heading in a specific direction, and it would be a shame for Lebanon to pay the price at a time when it could be on the path to recovery from the war and the many years of suffering the country has endured."



He claimed, "I carried a message from the United States, which indicates a near ceasefire, followed by significant economic and social support for Lebanon, whether directly from the United States or through major international institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, and all international partners."



Regarding reports of potential threats or preparations for a maritime or aerial blockade, Prime Minister Mikati believed all such discussions were exaggerated, especially before Amos Hochstein's meetings in Beirut.



He suggested that these discussions are part of additional pressures to gain extra leverage and place Israel in a stronger negotiation position.



Mikati noted that Lebanon currently has adequate food and consumer goods stockpiles to cover several months into the future.



He emphasized that the private sector continues to operate without interruption.



However, he also warned that if such a blockade were to occur, it would affect the quantities available in the country and the ability to bring in new supplies.