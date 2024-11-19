News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
PM Mikati receives Minister of Economy and UNICEF representative, says US shows clear support for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 06:03
High views
Share
Share
4
min
PM Mikati receives Minister of Economy and UNICEF representative, says US shows clear support for Lebanon
Prime Minister Najib Mikati received the UNICEF representative in Lebanon, Edouard Beigbeder, at the Grand Serail on Tuesday morning in the presence of the UNICEF Acting Director.
During the meeting, Mikati thanked Beigbeder for the support provided by UNICEF to Lebanon in recent years.
"We discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, particularly the ongoing war and the difficult conditions faced by everyone, especially children. Despite these challenges, we are managing to get more children into schools, which is crucial,'' the Prime Minister stated
All children must return to school, as it is the best way to return to everyday life and receive an education. We look forward to continuing our cooperation with Lebanon," Mikati added.
Mikati also met with the Minister of Economy and Trade in the caretaker government, Amin Salam, and briefed him on his recent visit to the United States.
Prime Minister Najib Mikati shared details of his recent discussions with U.S. officials, emphasizing the positive developments that offer hope for Lebanon's future despite the country's difficult circumstances.
Mikati highlighted that Lebanon is still under the influence of the Democratic Party regarding U.S. policy and is awaiting the return of former President Donald Trump to the White House on January 20.
He said, "I briefed them on the positive matters that today give some hope for the upcoming phase despite Lebanon's difficult situation. We are still under the management of the Democratic Party regarding U.S. policy, awaiting President Donald Trump's return to the White House on January 20."
Mikati added, "What matters most to me and directly concerns the country is what happens after the ceasefire, the end of the conflict, and the economic and social challenges that follow. These are the key issues post-war.''
He emphasized, ''Through the intensive meetings I had with relevant U.S. agencies and organizations concerned with investment, the economy, and infrastructure projects, I sensed that the new U.S. administration has a strong intention to support Lebanon significantly, provided things progress as we hope.''
He continued, ''Lebanon must seize this unique opportunity given its proximity to the decision-making centers in the United States. The message is clear: the entire region is heading in a specific direction, and it would be a shame for Lebanon to pay the price at a time when it could be on the path to recovery from the war and the many years of suffering the country has endured."
He claimed, "I carried a message from the United States, which indicates a near ceasefire, followed by significant economic and social support for Lebanon, whether directly from the United States or through major international institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, the European Union, and all international partners."
Regarding reports of potential threats or preparations for a maritime or aerial blockade, Prime Minister Mikati believed all such discussions were exaggerated, especially before Amos Hochstein's meetings in Beirut.
He suggested that these discussions are part of additional pressures to gain extra leverage and place Israel in a stronger negotiation position.
Mikati noted that Lebanon currently has adequate food and consumer goods stockpiles to cover several months into the future.
He emphasized that the private sector continues to operate without interruption.
However, he also warned that if such a blockade were to occur, it would affect the quantities available in the country and the ability to bring in new supplies.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Najib Mikati
Lebanon
Discussion
Minister of Economy
UNICEF
War
Support
Next
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
Israel's strike on Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs kills two: Health Ministry
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Lebanese Prime Minister meets Iraqi counterpart: Iraq fully supports Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-11
Lebanese Prime Minister meets Iraqi counterpart: Iraq fully supports Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
UNICEF Executive Director warns of severe impact of war on children's lives in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
UNICEF Executive Director warns of severe impact of war on children's lives in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference
Lebanon News
2024-10-23
Macron hosts Lebanon's PM Mikati at Élysée Palace for discussions on ceasefire and support conference
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
UNICEF warns of growing risks for children in Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
Lebanon News
2024-10-18
UNICEF warns of growing risks for children in Lebanon amid ongoing conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah
Lebanon News
07:21
Israeli forces shell southern Lebanese villages with phosphorus in attempt to advance toward Biyyadah
0
Lebanon News
07:04
Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech
Lebanon News
07:04
Hezbollah announces postponement of Sheikh Qassem's speech
0
Lebanon News
06:56
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
06:56
Lebanese Judges Association directs open letter to Lebanon's government documenting Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
Lebanon News
06:36
Hezbollah's chief Naim Qassem set to deliver speech Tuesday
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Death toll tops 43,000 in Gaza since Oct. 7: Health Ministry
0
World News
18:09
G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement
World News
18:09
G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:10
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
02:21
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
02:11
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
2
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
3
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
Lebanon News
06:09
Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'
4
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
Lebanon News
16:48
Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:08
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
6
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
7
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
8
Middle East News
15:00
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
Middle East News
15:00
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More