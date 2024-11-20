Clashes erupted Tuesday night between Hezbollah and Israeli forces attempting to advance toward Biyyadah, southern Lebanon, in an effort to seize control and encircle the area, given its strategic importance for isolating Naqoura.



The group fired rocket-propelled grenades and missiles at the Israeli army, destroying a Merkava tank and forcing the forces to retreat.



Meanwhile, the town of Jouaiyya in the Tyre district came under a series of airstrikes earlier, targeting several residential buildings.