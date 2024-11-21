Drone launched from Lebanon intercepted; debris falls in Western Galilee, Israeli army reports

Lebanon News
2024-11-21 | 00:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Drone launched from Lebanon intercepted; debris falls in Western Galilee, Israeli army reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Drone launched from Lebanon intercepted; debris falls in Western Galilee, Israeli army reports

The Israeli army announced that it intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon. 

Debris from the interceptor missile reportedly fell in the Western Galilee

Lebanon News

Drone

Lebanon

Israel

Army

Debris

Western Galilee

LBCI Next
Israeli army says soldier killed in clashes in South Lebanon
Multiple drones likely crossed from Lebanon, interception efforts ongoing, Israeli Channel 12 reports
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli army claims launching series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:59

Russian plane carrying food and medical aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Israeli army claims launching series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-22

Blinken lands in Israel for new Gaza truce push: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
20:01

Israel strikes Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:07

Israel's army warns Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:33

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Borj El Chmali, Maachouq, and Al-Hosh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:23

Israeli army calls for immediate evacuation of specific building in Tyre, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:23

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Finalization of Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: Key points under Israeli discussion amid internal division

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Israeli army warns residents of Hadath and Haret Hreik in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More