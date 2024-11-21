UNIFIL calls for negotiations as peacekeepers navigate South Lebanon amid heavy damage

In south Lebanon, peacekeepers move through towns near the Blue Line, delivering essentials to their bases to keep operations going. The damage is severe, and passage takes real effort. Negotiation is the way forward, and UNIFIL is ready to support a diplomatic solution. pic.twitter.com/e2no11V033
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) November 21, 2024
In south Lebanon, peacekeepers move through towns near the Blue Line, delivering essentials to their bases to keep operations going. The damage is severe, and passage takes real effort. Negotiation is the way forward, and UNIFIL is ready to support a diplomatic solution. pic.twitter.com/e2no11V033