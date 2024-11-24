MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Israel seeks to create internal divisions, stresses need for reform

2024-11-24 | 04:11
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Israel seeks to create internal divisions, stresses need for reform
MP Ibrahim Mneimneh tells LBCI: Israel seeks to create internal divisions, stresses need for reform

Lebanese MP Ibrahim Mneimneh stated that Israel is attempting to create internal rifts in Lebanon under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah. 

Speaking to LBCI, Mneimneh said: "Israel is trying to show that it is only targeting Hezbollah, but in reality, it seeks to create internal divisions."

Mneimneh emphasized the importance of unity among Lebanese citizens but rejected the status quo, including illegitimate arms outside state control.

He highlighted the Taif Agreement and the National Pact as essential starting points for resolving Lebanon's political and sectarian challenges.

He also called for electing a president as a critical first step toward reform, underlining the urgency of addressing Lebanon's prolonged political deadlock.

