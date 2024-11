Israel continued its series of violent attacks on Beirut's southern suburbs for the second time on Sunday, launching airstrikes on the area.



The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, issued four evacuation warnings for 12 buildings, precisely in Ghobeiry, Hadath, Haret Hreik, Borj el Brajneh, Choueifat Amroussieh, and Ghobeiry.



Thunderous explosions reverberated across the city while plumes of smoke rose from the targeted sites.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the first airstrikes targeted Haret Hreik in the southern suburbs of Beirut.