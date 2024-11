Following three evacuation warnings since Monday morning, Israel continued its series of airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs.



An Israeli airstrike targeted a building in the Tayouneh neighborhood in Beirut, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

The moment an Israeli strike targeted Tayouneh was recorded in a video.

Other airstrikes were reported on Sainte Therese in Hadath, located in Beirut's suburbs.



While thick smoke covered the sky of Beirut's suburbs, the airstrikes caused loud explosions to reverberate across the city.



A ceasefire deal with Lebanon is pending the Israeli cabinet's approval following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approval.