Lebanese official, Western diplomat to Reuters: US informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be announced "within hours"

Lebanon News
2024-11-25 | 10:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese official, Western diplomat to Reuters: US informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be announced &quot;within hours&quot;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese official, Western diplomat to Reuters: US informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be announced "within hours"

A Lebanese official and a Western diplomat have confirmed to Reuters that the United States has informed Lebanese officials that a ceasefire could be announced "within hours." 

This development comes amid ongoing negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, with international pressure mounting for a resolution to the war.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Western

Diplomat

Reuters

US

Ceasefire

Deal

LBCI Next
Israel records 250 launches from Lebanon as Hezbollah hits Tel Aviv, south
Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:48

Four Lebanese sources to Reuters: Biden and Macron plan to announce ceasefire deal between Hezbollah and Israel within 36 hours

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-09

Lebanese MP Bassil pushes for ceasefire, condemns Israeli actions as war crime in diplomatic talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:54

US says Lebanon ceasefire deal 'close'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:35

Renewed attacks: Israel hits Beirut's southern suburbs again

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Middle East News
13:41

Syria state TV says Israel struck Syrian bridges near Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
13:34

Ben-Gvir, Smotrich oppose Lebanon settlement efforts, but avoid government split

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-11-23

US says committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-24

International Conference in Paris: Ceasefire in Lebanon with focus on political and military aspects

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

Lebanon's Economy Minister confirms sufficient food supplies and incoming medical aid

LBCI
Sports News
10:50

Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-24

Amos Hochstein tells LBCI that reports claiming Israel gave him the green light to proceed with the agreement are not accurate

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:59

Amal Shehadeh: Israeli meeting suggests possibility of resolution to Lebanon-Israel ceasefire agreement as early as this week

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:53

Lebanon's Education Minister suspends in-person classes on Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

CNN: Netanyahu agreed 'in principle' to ceasefire with Hezbollah during security consultations with Israeli officials Sunday evening

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:11

Axios: Israel and Lebanon have agreed to the terms of a ceasefire agreement to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:20

Axios: A US official said that the Israeli Cabinet needs to approve the deal on Tuesday and something can always go wrong until then

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:39

Beirut's suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Israel's army claims targeting Hezbollah military sites in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More