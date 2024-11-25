'No obstacles' to begin implementing US-proposed truce in Lebanon: Deputy Lebanese speaker tells Reuters

Lebanon's deputy speaker of parliament Elias Bou Saab told Reuters on Monday that there were "no serious obstacles" left to beginning the implementation of a U.S.-proposed 60-day truce to end fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.



He said one sticking point on who would monitor the ceasefire had been resolved in the last 24 hours by agreeing to set up a five-country committee, including France and chaired by the United States.



A Lebanese official and Western diplomat told Reuters that the U.S. had informed Lebanese officials a ceasefire could be announced "within hours".



Reuters