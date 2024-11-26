Ben-Gvir says agreement with Lebanon "a missed opportunity to defeat Hezbollah"

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir criticized the recently announced agreement with Lebanon, describing it as a "missed opportunity to deal a decisive blow to Hezbollah.''



In a statement, Ben-Gvir expressed, "We are wasting a historic chance to bring Hezbollah to its knees. We have the ability to continue crushing it."



He warned that the agreement does not guarantee long-term stability, referring to it as a "fragile deal written on ice."