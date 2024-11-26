Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 03:31
High views
Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI
Announcement of agreement with Israel expected Wednesday from Grand Serail: Government sources tell LBCI

Government sources informed LBCI that the announcement of the agreement with Israel is set to take place on Wednesday from the Grand Serail in Beirut.
 

