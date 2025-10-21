Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Red Cross

Israel-Gaza War Updates
21-10-2025 | 08:20
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Red Cross
Israel returns 15 Palestinian bodies to Gaza: Red Cross

The Red Cross said it facilitated on Tuesday the transfer of 15 Palestinian bodies from Israel to Gaza as part of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, taking the total handed over to 165.

"The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) today facilitated the transfer of deceased Palestinians to authorities in Gaza.... Local health authorities in Gaza have confirmed the number of deceased received today is 15," the Red Cross said in a statement.

Under the Gaza ceasefire deal, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. Israel confirmed that Hamas handed over the body of a 13th hostage on Monday.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Palestinian

Bodies

Gaza

Red Cross

