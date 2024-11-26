Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon

2024-11-26 | 06:02
Lebanon&#39;s FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon
Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated that he hopes to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah later on Tuesday.

The minister added that the Lebanese army would be ready to deploy at least 5,000 troops in southern Lebanon once Israeli forces withdraw. 

He also mentioned that the United States could play a role in rebuilding the infrastructure that has been damaged by Israeli airstrikes.

