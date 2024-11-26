News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 06:02
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon
Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib stated that he hopes to reach a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah later on Tuesday.
The minister added that the Lebanese army would be ready to deploy at least 5,000 troops in southern Lebanon once Israeli forces withdraw.
He also mentioned that the United States could play a role in rebuilding the infrastructure that has been damaged by Israeli airstrikes.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Foreign Minister
Ceasefire
Army
Deployment
Israel
Next
Saudi Arabia's humanitarian airlift to Lebanon continues with arrival of 24th plane
Israeli army claims targeting commander of Hezbollah's operations unit in Tyre, South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
0
World News
09:34
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
World News
09:34
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:33
Israel army claims targeting Hezbollah weapons depots in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:33
Israel army claims targeting Hezbollah weapons depots in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
07:30
Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK
Middle East News
07:30
Ceasefire 'only way' for stability in Lebanon, northern Israel: UK
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:34
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
World News
09:34
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
Lebanon News
09:26
Israeli strike hits central Rashidieh camp in Tyre, several injured (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:24
Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports
Lebanon News
09:24
Ceasefire announcement expected soon, set to take effect Wednesday: Israel's Channel 12 reports
0
Lebanon News
09:20
Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'
Lebanon News
09:20
Israel alleges that a series of raids hit '20 Hezbollah targets in 120 seconds'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:31
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:31
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Israeli airstrike causes massive damage to Bahman Hospital in Beirut: NNA reports
Lebanon News
2024-10-22
Israeli airstrike causes massive damage to Bahman Hospital in Beirut: NNA reports
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-08-27
Israeli airstrike on Mjadel and Chihine: Injuries reported in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Lebanon News
2024-09-28
Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
Lebanon News
14:55
Israel claims targeting Hezbollah's Executive Council centers in Beirut's southern suburbs: Army spokesperson
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Israel faces resistance in South Lebanon's Khiam as clashes persist and losses mount
3
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
09:58
New Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs
4
Lebanon News
13:55
New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
13:55
New warning: Israel's army issues evacuation notice for Ghobeiry and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
5
Lebanon News
11:05
Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
11:05
Fourth evacuation warning: Israel urges Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
6
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut
Lebanon News
07:43
Israeli strike hits area between Ras Al Naba'a and Al-Nuwayri in central Beirut
7
Lebanon News
12:55
Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention
Lebanon News
12:55
Amal Shehadeh: Israel allows France to join ceasefire monitoring committee after US envoy's intervention
8
Lebanon News
07:38
Evacuation alert: Israel urges Borj El Brajneh, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Lebanon News
07:38
Evacuation alert: Israel urges Borj El Brajneh, Hadath, Haret Hreik, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More